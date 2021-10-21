GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

