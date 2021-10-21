Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 7.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.29. Approximately 172,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,460,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at $291,939,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

