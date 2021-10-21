First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.34 and last traded at $54.43. 10,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.