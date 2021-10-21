Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

POR opened at $48.27 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

