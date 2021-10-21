HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HTBI stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

