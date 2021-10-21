Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

