TheStreet Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

EQH opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

