FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

