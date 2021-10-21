Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 416.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

GRTX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

