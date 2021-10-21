Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 416.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.
GRTX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
