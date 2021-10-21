Stellantis’ (STLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
STLA stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
