Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

