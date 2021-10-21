Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.