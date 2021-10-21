Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $131,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $734.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

