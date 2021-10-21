iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.