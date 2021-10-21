M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cummins by 391.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $1,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average is $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.