iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

