Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $418.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.48.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $356.77 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

