Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.41 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $603,724.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

