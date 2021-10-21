Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

