Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €142.00 ($167.06) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €123.84 ($145.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.29. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €134.34 ($158.05).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

