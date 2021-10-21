SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP stock opened at €123.84 ($145.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average is €119.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

