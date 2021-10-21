Fmr LLC Acquires 18,917 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.66% of AXIS Capital worth $68,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AXIS Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

