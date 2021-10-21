Marshall Wace LLP Takes $24.37 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

