Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $462,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

