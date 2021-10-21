Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

