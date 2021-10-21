The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DIVI opened at GBX 115.74 ($1.51) on Thursday. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.17.
The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
