PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,665,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of RCLF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

