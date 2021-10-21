Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ADT were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

ADT stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

