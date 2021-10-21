Energi Reaches Market Cap of $101.91 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $101.91 million and approximately $424,869.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00096836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00392774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,280,917 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

