Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $613,984.14 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $613,984.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $160.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 51.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

