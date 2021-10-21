Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

CHW opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$200.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.3605651 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,397.65. Insiders bought 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHW shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

