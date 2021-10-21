Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
CHW opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$200.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.3605651 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHW shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.