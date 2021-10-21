Natixis Sells 19,814 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

