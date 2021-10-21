Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $815,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ITT were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $223,809,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in ITT by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 204,570 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 28,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 133,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

