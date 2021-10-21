Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

