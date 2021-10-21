Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.