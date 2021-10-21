KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 171.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

