Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

