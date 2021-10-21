YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.31) on Thursday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,303.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 182.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

