APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

