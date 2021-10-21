3,616 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $34,392,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $27,755,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart stock opened at $355.82 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

