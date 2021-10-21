3,616 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $34,392,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $27,755,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart stock opened at $355.82 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.
In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
