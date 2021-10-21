Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HLT opened at $140.24 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
