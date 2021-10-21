Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.24 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

