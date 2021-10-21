Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

