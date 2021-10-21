Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,329 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,622,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

