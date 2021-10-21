Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,360 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

