Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 68,000 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134 in the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.