Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

