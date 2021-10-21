Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 484.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

