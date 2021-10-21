Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

