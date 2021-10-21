Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $390,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

