Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.13 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $62,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

